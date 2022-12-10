Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, at Budweiser Events Center on Friday evening. Jake Bischoff scored his first goal since the 2020-21 season, Gage Quinney tallied his fifth point in five games, and Lukas Cormier netted the overtime winner.
Oskar Olausson opened the scoring early for Colorado. He collected a turnover between the hash marks for an unassisted goal to make it 1-0.
Bischoff tied it up with a slapshot from the point. Assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Pavel Dorofeyev, he made the game 1-1.
Colorado gained a 2-1 lead with a goal from Martin Kaut.
Quinney, assisted by Rempal for his second point of the evening,tied the game on the power play with just two minutes left in regulation. His goal sent the game to overtime.
Cormier, assisted by Daniel D'Amato, scored the OT winner to secure a 3-2 victory for the Silver Knights.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 32 shots on the evening for a 0.937 save percentage on the night.
The Silver Knights will continue their season away tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 9, in Colorado. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PT, and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.
