Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - Despite forward Lukas Reichel scoring shootout goals in back-to-back games, the rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 3-2 shootout contest to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Both IceHogs' shootout losses have been at the hands of the Wild this season.
After Reichel scored the first goal of the shootout, Iowa forward Adam Beckman tied the contest and sent it into sudden death. Forward Brett Seney couldn't get past Iowa netminder Jesper Wallstedt, and Wild forward Steven Fogarty snuck the puck past Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks and sealed the IceHogs' 3-2 defeat.
Iowa forward Brandon Baddock punched a rebound past Weeks 9:55 into the first period to score the first goal of the contest. Evening the score at 1-1, Seney answered back by tapping a wrist shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips in the high slot behind Wallstedt at 11:41.
With seven penalties totaling 14 minutes in the middle frame, the hard-hitting period only saw one tally. Forward Josiah Slavin lit the lamp on the IceHogs' second shorthanded goal of the season at 10:16 after he caught a rebound off the cross bar and dropped it to knock it past Wallstedt to take a 2-1 lead.
Tying the match 2-2, Fogarty fired a wrister from the right circle at 13:00, tallying the only power play goal of the night and forcing the contest to overtime.
Wallstedt turned away 37 of 39 IceHogs shots to earn the win. In his first game back with the IceHogs since Nov. 23 against the Texas Stars, Weeks turned away 32 of 34 shots getting tagged with the loss.
The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
