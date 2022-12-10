Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they look for a third straight win as they host the Cleveland Monsters for the first time this season at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (16-5-2-0) vs. Cleveland Monsters (10-7-1-2)

December 10, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 23 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Tanner Doiron (#1)

Linespersons: Michael Magee (#41), Tommy George (#61)

LAST TIME OUT:

For the second straight game, the Hershey Bears earned a 4-2 win, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders last night at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey fired 21 shots in the first period, a single period season-high, and after finishing the first frame tied 1-1, the Bears pulled away with two goals in the second period. Mike Vecchione (2g, 2a) and Ethen Frank (1g, 3a) finished with four points, while Mike Sgarbossa had a goal and an assist. Goaltender Zach Fucale posted 20 saves for his 10th win of the season, and Hershey outshot Bridgeport 41-22. The Monsters dropped an 8-1 game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last night, surrendering five goals in the middle period in the blowout loss.

FOUR FOR FRANK AND VECCS:

Mike Vecchione and Ethen Frank's four-point performances last night were career-bests for each player. For Vecchione, it marked the third time in his AHL career he's compiled four points, with the most recent occasion coming on Nov. 19, 2019 when as a member of the San Antonio Rampage, Vecchione added two goals and two assists. Vecchione now leads Hershey with 19 points (9g, 10a) this season. For Frank, it was the best game of his professional career, and the first time he had four or more points in a game since he had four goals and an assist as a member of the Western Michigan Broncos versus St. Cloud State on Nov. 19, 2021. In his rookie season with Hershey, Frank has scored 14 points (7g, 7a) in 16 games for the Bears.

FUN TIMES VS. CLEVELAND:

Tonight marks the first of four games this season versus Cleveland. The two teams rematch tomorrow evening at GIANT Center at 5 p.m., then the Bears visit the Monsters for a pair of games in Ohio on Apr. 1-2. Last season Hershey went 3-0-0-1 versus the Monsters, and the Bears were paced by Mike Vecchione who recorded six points (2g, 4a) in the four head-to-head contests. Defender Lucas Johansen also posted a pair of goals versus the Monsters, and goaltender Zach Fucale was 1-0-1 with a .96 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage versus Cleveland.

CLEVELAND CONNECTIONS:

Hershey defenseman Gabriel Carlsson is a former Cleveland Monster. The native of Orebro, Sweden played parts of five seasons with Cleveland, skating in 146 career games, compiling 32 points (6g, 26a). Additionally, Mike Sgarbossa opened his career with the Lake Erie Monsters and represented the club in the 2013 AHL All-Star Game, while Kale Kessy played 15 games for Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. On the other side, Cleveland associate coach Mike Haviland served as Hershey's head coach during the 2013-14 season. Haviland was named the 24th head coach in franchise history on Jun. 18, 2013, and in his one season at the helm, he guided the Bears to a 39-27-5-5 record, as the club finished fourth in the East Division and outside the playoff picture. Haviland left Hershey in 2014 to take over as head coach at Colorado College where he worked until 2021.

BEARS BITES:

Cleveland is the AHL's top rated team on the power play, striking at a 30.3% clip (23-for-76). Emil Benstrom leads the club with five power play goals and is tied for the team lead in power play points (9)...Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa has points in four straight games (3g, 4a)...If Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson plays tonight, it would mark his AHL debut...Hershey is 2-0-1-0 in the middle game of a three-in-three so far this season...The Monsters are 6-0-0-1 on Saturdays this season...With Hershey's equipment managers Josh Carter and Dillon Filepas sidelined due to illness, former Hershey equipment manager Justin Kullman has returned to help this weekend, joining locker room attendant Kyle Harris, as well as Craig "Woody" Leydig of the Washington Capitals and longtime NHL equipment manager Doug "Sluggo" Shearer, who was head trainer of the Bears in the early 1980s.

