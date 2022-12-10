Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Grand Rapids Griffins were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday at the XL Center.
Magnus Hellberg in his fourth game with Grand Rapids recorded 41 saves in the contest. During his conditioning loan with the Griffins, the former Wolf Pack netminder has 136 saves and a 0.932 save percentage. Tonight was also Brian Lashoff's 600th game as a Griffin. In his Grand Rapids career, Lashoff has recorded 31 goals and 95 assists for 126 total points. Hartford out-shot the Griffins 45-21 in the contest, including a 34-11 advantage in the final two periods.
Will Cuylee lit the lamp first at 6:57 in the initial frame by firing a wrister from the left circle over the glove of Hellberg. With 8:36 to go, Joel L'Esperance nearly tied it from the crease with a backhanded shot, but the puck soared just over the top of the cage.
The Griffins were out-shot 20-6 by the Wolf Pack in the second, but Hellberg held Hartford scoreless in the period. The Swede was crucial in a penalty kill beginning at 12:28, fending off four shots to keep Grand Rapids within one heading into the final frame.
The Griffins entered the third in a similar situation from their last game, down just one goal. However, the Wolf Pack notched three goals in the stanza beginning with a one-timer from Ty Emberson at 2:28 to take a 2-0 lead. Hartford put the game out of reach at 15:41 with a tally from Matt Rempe from the right circle and a final goal with 2:27 to go from former Griffin Turner Elson to end the night with a 4-0 shutout win.
Notes
- Tonight was the second time this season the Griffins have allowed 40 or more shots after allowing 42 in a win against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 7.
- Alex Chiasson played in his 700th professional game on Saturday. Chiasson recorded the game-tying goal against the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Griffins' last matchup.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
Hartford 1 0 3 - 4
1st Period-1, Hartford, Cuylle 6 (Fritz, Cutler), 6:57. Penalties-Elson Hfd (delay of game), 4:48.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kampfer Gr (elbowing), 12:28.
3rd Period-2, Hartford, Emberson 3 (Trivigno, Fritz), 2:28. 3, Hartford, Rempe 2 (Fritz, DiGiacinto), 15:41. 4, Hartford, Elson 3 (Rueschhoff), 17:33. Penalties-Fritz Hfd (hooking), 8:44; Carpenter Hfd (high-sticking), 12:14; Pearson Gr (hooking), 17:56.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-6-5-21. Hartford 11-20-14-45.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Hartford 0 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hellberg 2-2-0 (45 shots-41 saves). Hartford, Garand 2-5-2 (21 shots-21 saves).
A-4,946
Three Stars
1. HFD Dylan Garand (W, 21 saves); 2. HFD Fritz (three assists); 3. HFD Cuylle (goal).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 10-12-1-0 (21 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Hartford 7 p.m. EST
Hartford: 7-10-1-4 (19 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 14 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. EST
Hartford Wolf Pack's Lauri Pajuniemi On Game Day
