Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Michael Kim from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Kim, 27, has appeared in 15 games with South Carolina this season, tallying 12 points (4g, 8a). He leads the Stingrays blue line in scoring, and is tied for 12th among all ECHL defenders.

Kim will wear #33 for the Bears.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears are back on home ice to host the Cleveland Monsters for the first time this season at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

