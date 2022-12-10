Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket

LAVAL, QC - An Egor Sokolov shootout winner and a stellar performance from netminder Mads Søgaard in his return to the lineup helped lift the Belleville Senators to a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Friday night.

After a scoreless first frame, Belleville opened the scoring at the 2:13 mark of the middle stanza on the power play when Rourke Chartier notched his 13th of the campaign. However, the Rocket equalized through a Tory Dello point shot to take a 1-1 score into the intermission.

Despite both sides generating offensive opportunities in the third period and overtime, neither club was able to capitalize, forcing a shootout session.

Belleville continued their dominance in the shootout this season as Søgaard turned aside all three attempts he faced, while the aforementioned Sokolov tallied for the third time in the shootout this season.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4 |Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 32 saves in the win.

Egor Sokolov is a perfect 3/3 in the shootout this season.

Rourke Chartier has scored in all three games this season at Place Bell

Both Jake Lucchini and Egor Sokolov tallied their 16th assists of the campaign.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we played well and came out with some purpose, but the thing I really liked about our game was our D-zone coverage. We did a really good job protecting the middle of the ice."

