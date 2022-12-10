Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Simon Kubicek from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Simon Kubicek
Defence
Born Dec. 19, 2001 -- Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia
Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R
Kubicek, 20, has suited up in three games for the Moose this season and recorded two penalty minutes. The defenceman has tallied five points (2G, 3A) in 17 games with the Growlers this season while posting a plus-three rating. The defender recorded 41 points (14G, 27A) in 68 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2021-22 campaign. Kubicek added 11 points (3G, 8A) in 19 playoff games as the Oil Kings captured the WHL Championship. The Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia product totalled 96 points (30G, 66A) in 181 career WHL games split between Edmonton and the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Manitoba continues its road trip with a rematch against the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre tonight, Saturday, Dec. 10. Puck drop is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game onCJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
