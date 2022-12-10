Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-2 on Saturday night at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a power-play in the opening frame scoring at 6:11 with helpers from Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek, but Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa responded at 8:59 to even the score. Josh Dunne put the Monsters ahead on a power-play with a marker at 17:17 assisted by Robbie Payne and Sam Knazko, but Aaron Ness answered at 19:35 tying the game 2-2 after the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Bears notched a lone tally in the third at 8:47 resulting in a 3-2 loss for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 22 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson stopped 22 shots for the win.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Hershey Bears on December 11, with a 5:00 p.m. puck drop at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 0 - - 2
HER 2 0 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 2/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
HER 25 0/2 2/4 8 min / 4 inf
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monster's Cole Clayton in action
