Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle

December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release









Cleveland Monster's Cole Clayton in action

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monster's Cole Clayton in action(Cleveland Monsters)

HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-2 on Saturday night at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a power-play in the opening frame scoring at 6:11 with helpers from Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek, but Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa responded at 8:59 to even the score. Josh Dunne put the Monsters ahead on a power-play with a marker at 17:17 assisted by Robbie Payne and Sam Knazko, but Aaron Ness answered at 19:35 tying the game 2-2 after the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Bears notched a lone tally in the third at 8:47 resulting in a 3-2 loss for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 22 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson stopped 22 shots for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Hershey Bears on December 11, with a 5:00 p.m. puck drop at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 0 - - 2

HER 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 2/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

HER 25 0/2 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.