Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at the Abbotsford Centre, marking the first of eight clashes between the two sides this season. Friday was the first of two back-to-back games in Abbotsford, with this weekend concluding a six-game homestand for the Canucks.

Five Canucks came into this matchup with point streaks of four or more games, including reigning AHL Player of the Week Christian Wolanin with 12 consecutive games where he found the scoresheet.

Arturs Silovs looked to extend his winning streak to four games, with Guillaume Brisebois returning to the lineup after missing two games due to a non-COVID illness.

The Canucks white-hot offence registered 23 goals over their past four games, and they picked up right where they left off on Friday. Less than ninety seconds into the game, Phil Di Giuseppe fired a shot from the left boards, with Oskari Salminen letting out a big rebound across his body.

Lane Pederson jumped on the loose puck, firing home a one-timer from the right faceoff circle into the Moose goal to open the scoring with his 13th of the year. His 14th wasn't too far behind.

The AHL league leader in powerplay goals, Lane Pederson, connected with Christian Wolanin on the man advantage just over five minutes into the game. A rocket of a slapshot from the left circle flew over the blocker of Salminen, doubling Abbotsford's advantage.

It would take another ten minutes before someone found the scoresheet again, and it would once again be the home side.

Linus Karlsson picked the puck off from a pair of Moose defenders in their own zone, with Karlsson shielding the puck and headed towards the slot. Flying past numerous defenders on his way to goal, Karlsson's wrister squeaked past the Moose goaltender, improving upon Abbotsford's lead.

Abbotsford would grab a late one in the frame, with Chase Wouters and Danila Klimovich breaking forward on a two-on-one. Wouters would dish the puck to Klimovich, who would round the netminder with one swift move and bury his third of the year.

That would be the final action of the opening period, with the Canucks leading 4-0 after 20 minutes.

Neither side would crack the scoresheet in the second period, but that didn't mean it was a quiet middle frame. Arturs Silovs made numerous key saves to hold the Moose at bay, while Salminen denied a pair of Pederson chances late in the period to prevent any further damage to the score line.

The same couldn't be said about the third period, as Abbotsford continued to pour on the offensive pressure. This time it would be Will Lockwood bursting through the neutral zone, cutting across from the left boards and roofing it into the Manitoba goal.

Lockwood wasn't finished there, as he tallied his tenth goal of the season just minutes later, this time from the right side. Dragging the puck around a Moose defender, the puck slid goalward towards Salminen. The netminder lost it in a flurry of skates, squeaking past for Abbotsford's sixth of the night.

As the night wound down, Tristen Nielsen put a bow on this one with three minutes to go. Connecting with Danila Klimovich from behind the goal, Nielsen maneuvered the puck around a sprawling Salminen to put a stamp on the evening.

Nielsen's fourth of the year was the seventh and final goal of the night, with Abbotsford comfortably taking the contest 7-0 on home ice, pushing their winning streak to five.

Seven different Canucks recorded multi-point nights, while Arturs Silovs picked up his second career AHL shutout with a 19 save showing.

