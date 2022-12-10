Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters recalled rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In seven appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 3-3-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage (S%), and added a 3-0-0 record with a 1.29 GAA and .964 S% in three appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.