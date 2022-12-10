Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1

December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves concluded a four-game road trip with a 6-1 loss to the Texas Stars on Saturday night.

Vasily Ponomarev scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Stars got goals from six different players to sweep the weekend series between the Central Division foes.

Texas scored its first goal midway through the opening period when Ben Gleason found the back of the net.

Early in the second, the Stars extended the lead to 2-0 when Riley Damiani scored and a short time later Riley Barber added another to make it a three-goal advantage.

The Stars kept coming in the third and put the game away with power-play goals by Marian Studenic and Jacob Peterson.

Ponomarev ended the shutout bid by Stars goaltender Matt Murray when the forward scored from in close late in the period. Zack Hayes and Jamieson Rees earned assists on the goal, with Rees recording his team-leading 17th point of the season.

Fredrik Karlstrom closed out the scoring for the Stars with a shorthanded goal in the waning moments.

Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (22 saves) earned the win for the second consecutive night.

The Wolves dropped to 6-12-2-0 on the season while Texas improved to 13-7-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves will host the Stars on Thursday at Allstate Arena (11 a.m., AHLTV).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.