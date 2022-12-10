Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves concluded a four-game road trip with a 6-1 loss to the Texas Stars on Saturday night.
Vasily Ponomarev scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Stars got goals from six different players to sweep the weekend series between the Central Division foes.
Texas scored its first goal midway through the opening period when Ben Gleason found the back of the net.
Early in the second, the Stars extended the lead to 2-0 when Riley Damiani scored and a short time later Riley Barber added another to make it a three-goal advantage.
The Stars kept coming in the third and put the game away with power-play goals by Marian Studenic and Jacob Peterson.
Ponomarev ended the shutout bid by Stars goaltender Matt Murray when the forward scored from in close late in the period. Zack Hayes and Jamieson Rees earned assists on the goal, with Rees recording his team-leading 17th point of the season.
Fredrik Karlstrom closed out the scoring for the Stars with a shorthanded goal in the waning moments.
Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (22 saves) earned the win for the second consecutive night.
The Wolves dropped to 6-12-2-0 on the season while Texas improved to 13-7-2-2.
Up next: The Wolves will host the Stars on Thursday at Allstate Arena (11 a.m., AHLTV).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep - Texas Stars
- Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle - Cleveland Monsters
- Terry Scores "teddy Bear Toss" Goal In Setback On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss - Utica Comets
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Slip Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip - Milwaukee Admirals
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Lose to Rocket in High-Scoring Affair - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Shines as Wranglers Win Fifth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Weekend Set with Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anisimov Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2
- Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0
- Wolves Roll Past Wild 4-0
- Wolves Defeated by Stars 5-1