Gulls Blanked by Wranglers

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-0 to the Calgary Wranglers tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome, going scoreless against the club for the second consecutive game and bringing their record to 6-17-0-0 overall and 4-7-0-0 on the road.

The Gulls were perfect on the penalty kill tonight, stopping 5-of-5 of the Wrangler's opportunities on the man advantage - including 1:02 of 5-on-3 play for Calgary - and finishing the night ranked second in the American Hockey League with an 86.3 % kill rate on the road (44-for-51). Overall, San Diego's penalty kill ranks eighth in the Western Conference and tied for ninth in the league with an 83.3% success rate (90-for-108).

Lukas Dostal made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss. Dostal continues to lead all AHL netminders in saves (554), while ranking first minutes (1063:40) and games played (20) this season.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded a team-high four shots, while David Cotton made his Gulls debut.

The Gulls will play the final of four games in a row against the Wranglers on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome (12 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On his overall impression of the game

Not the start we wanted. I mean, we get scored on the first shift, but overall, I mean, if you look at it, we were better than the two games that we played at home. Better compete - I thought guys stuck to the system pretty good. I mean, if you really look at it, the chances were probably pretty even tonight and we had some 2-on-1s and some 1-on-0s we didn't convert on. We've got to get the power play going again - that was always a staple of ours and that's kind of dried up a little bit, but that happens. I keep going back to it 5-on-5. We got to get some scoring from somebody and just, again, starts are a big part of it. Down 2-0 going into the second and the two goals we kind of gave them. I mean, we moved up into the play on the first one, basically was a 2-on-0 behind us. Two guys chase behind the net, we don't stop in front and our third guy goes behind it. They beat us from behind to the punches. Lane in the crease and 23 seconds left and we lose a draw and it's in our net on a screen. So, it's not like we gave them hard goals that they really deserved; we gave it to them, but I mean, still we got to score some goals to win.

On offensive chances created by the Brayden Tracey, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jacob Perreault line

Like you said, they created some scoring chances. I thought they were up on in the play. We've just got to find a way to finish. Hit a couple of posts again tonight and the old saying, the harder you work, the luckier you are and we've just got to stay with it.

On if success against the Wranglers on Sunday boils down to hard work

Yeah, I mean, we'll have a meeting tomorrow and go over some of the positives, some of the things we can clean up. Details are killing us right now.

Left Wing Brayden Tracey

On the game overall

I'd say not good enough on our part. I mean, we had our moments. I think 5-on-5 we did our job - we were kind of working them a little bit and we had a few chances, which was good. But, we had a couple of bad penalties and that's part of the team group - that's not an individual by himself. On the 5-on-5 goal, that was my d-man (defenseman) there. I could have gone out and maybe helped Dos (Lukas Dostal) and maybe get in the shooting lane a little bit, but I thought we played pretty good five-on-five. It's just like the penalty killing is what we need to not work on, but just stay out of the box in general.

On his line with Groulx and Perreault

Yeah, JP (Perreault) - we've been kind of together for a while now. We're pretty close and (have) good trust in each other and Bo (Groulx) is one of those guys that fit right in with us. We're a pretty skilled line and once we kind of get clicking and find that chemistry with Bo in the middle, I think we can be a good line.

On what the team needs to do to generate momentum on Sunday

Bear down on chances. I had two grade-A chances tonight. I didn't really do my job. So, I can be better in that part and maybe that's a momentum shifter for the team, for myself too. It's just little things like bearing down, boxing guys out in front of the net. It's just once we lose focus and make a mistake, we can't make two, we can't make three behind it. We've just got to keep pushing and fight as a group.

