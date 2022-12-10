Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild battled back from a third period deficit to force overtime before prevailing 3-2 in a shootout over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night. Steven Fogarty scored both the game-tying goal and shootout winner for Iowa while Jesper Wallstedt had 37 saves for the Wild.

Brandon Baddock put Iowa on the board at 9:55 of the first period. After Kevin Conley found Turner Ottenbreit in the slot for a wrister on Mitchell Weeks (32 saves), Baddock backhanded the rebound opportunity home for his first goal of the season.

Rockford tied it up less than two minutes later when Brett Seney deflected a point shot past Wallstedt at 11:41.

The IceHogs led the Wild in shots 15-12 after one period of play.

Rockford broke the deadlock midway through the second period with a shorthanded goal. Josiah Slavin gloved the rebound of a Cole Guttman shot and put it past Wallstedt to give Rockford a 2-1 lead.

The IceHogs carried the 2-1 lead and a 29-23 shot advantage into the second intermission.

Fogarty tied the game on the power play with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Joe Hicketts and Marco Rossi combined to set up Fogarty in the right circle for a wrister past the blocker of Weeks that knotted the score at 2-2.

Neither team was able to secure victory in overtime. Wallstedt came up with the biggest save of the extra frame, a sprawling left pad stop that denied a 2-on-0 exchange between Alex Vlasic and Lukas Reichel.

The goaltenders held off the shooters in the first two rounds of the shootout before Reichel beat Wallstedt along the ice in the top of the third round. Adam Beckman kept the shootout going with a wired snap shot over the glove hand of Weeks before Wallstedt turned aside Brett Seney. Fogarty finished off the shootout and earned Iowa the extra point with a nifty backhand finish in the bottom of the fourth round.

The Wild went 1-for-6 on the power play while the IceHogs were 0-for-6 with the man advantage. Rockford outshot Iowa 39-35.

The Iowa Wild return to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 to face the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 p.m.

