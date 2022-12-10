Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip

Springfield, MA-Devin Cooley was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 30 shots, but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee was shutout for the first time this season in 2-0 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The game wrapped up a season-long five-game roadtrip for the Admirals, who finished an even 2-2-0-1 over that stretch.

Springfield held the play early, recording the game's first 11 shots getting the game's first tally when Matthew Highmore scored on the power-play at the 6:07 mark.

The score would stay that way until 6:29 into the third period when the T-Birds took a two-goal advantage courtesy of a shorthanded marker, the first for or against the Ads this season, by Jake Nieghbours.

The Admirals would press but they were unable to solve T-Birds netminder Joel Hofer, who finished the game with 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Milwaukee will return to the friendly confines of Panther Arena next Wednesday, December 14th when they play host to the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 pm.

