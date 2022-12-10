Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - Fabian Lysell potted two goals as the Providence Bruins rallied late to defeat the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Providence trailed 2-1 with five minutes left in the third period before Connor Carrick's tally tied the game. Lysell scored his second goal of the contest just 54 seconds later to lift the P-Bruins to victory.
How It Happened
* Chris Terry ripped a one-timer through traffic from the right circle while on the power play to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 14:26 left in the first period. * Lysell found the puck in the slot after a Vinni Lettieri one-timer bounced off the post and buried a shot to tie the game on the power play with 8:37 left in the first period. * Paul Thompson's one-timer from the right circle found its way to the back of the net with 8:46 left in the third period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. * Carrick received a feed from Jack Ahcan in the left circle and fired a wrist shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 4:41 left in the third period. * 54 seconds after the Carrick goal, Lysell received a pass from Georgii Merkulov just inside the right circle and snapped a wrist shot short side to give Providence a 3-2 lead with 3:47 left in the third period. Stats
* Lettieri has points in four straight games thanks to an assist on Lysell's first goal. * Ahcan's assist extended his point streak to six games. * Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 30 shots. Providence totaled 27 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.
Next Game The P-Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, December 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
