Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego

December 10, 2022







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four career NHL appearances (three starts) with the Ducks. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9, 2022 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal went 6-13-0 with one shutout, a 2.88 GAA and .916 SV% in 20 games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, he led the AHL in saves (554), minutes (1,064) and appearances. In 84 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal is 39-36-4 with three shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and .916 SV%.

The Brno, Czechia native went 41-13-8 with five shutouts, a 1.76 GAA and .929 SV% in 64 appearances with Ilves of Finland's SM-liiga from 2018-21. In 2019-20, he was named the SM-liiga Best Goaltender (Urpo Ylonen Award) after posting a 27-8-6 record in 43 games. He has represented Czechia at several international tournaments, including the 2022 World Championship (1-0-0), two World Junior Championships (2019 and 2020), 2018 U-18 World Championship and 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (silver medal).

