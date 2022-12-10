Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Brattstrom made his ECHL season debut last night with the Walleye, collecting 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Kalamazoo Wings. The 25-year-old has appeared in nine games with the Griffins this season and has accumulated a 2-4-1 record, a 3.99 goals against average and a 0.879 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden, native has seen action in 41 AHL contests throughout parts of two campaigns and has shown a 13-20-4 mark to go along with a 3.45 GAA and a 0.891 save percentage. During his time with Toledo in 2021-22, the 6-foot-5-inch goaltender went 2-1-0 with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom was selected with the 160th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
