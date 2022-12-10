IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale

Rockford, Ill. - Wrapping up the back-to-back weekend matchup with the Iowa Wild, the Rockford IceHogs play the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by the YWCA of Northwestern Illinois, game tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game, and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

Tonight is also Josiah Slavin Designed Hat Night as the first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by the IceHogs forward. It's also "Faith & Family Night" and following the game fans are invited to attend "Why I Kneel" to hear Slavin talk about the importance of faith in his life both on and off the ice. This event will take place on the BMO Center concourse at the top of the escalators near FanZone.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 12-7-0-2, 25 points (3rd, Central Division)

Iowa: 10-8-2-2, 22 points (4th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Josiah Slavin scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season, and forward Lukas Reichel (11G, 13A) notched the lone IceHogs shootout goal against the Iowa Wild on Friday night.

Forward Steven Fogarty tallied the sole power play goal of the contest and the game-winning shootout goal, and forward Brandon Baddock struck the first goal against the IceHogs at the BMO Center on Friday night.

Last Game Highlights

After falling 3-2 on Friday night, the IceHogs dropped their second shootout loss of the season to the Iowa Wild. Forwards Brett Seney and Josiah Slavin tallied for the IceHogs, and forward Lukas Reichel scored back-to-back shootout goals in two games. Despite turning away 32 of 34 Wild shots, Mitchell Weeks couldn't backstop Iowa's shootout goals.

Slavin Snipes A Shortie

Forward Josiah Slavin bagged his first marker of the season last night when he gave Rockford a 3-1 lead with a shorthanded marker. Slavin has four assists on the season and notched the IceHogs second short-handed tally of the season, joining Luke Philip as the only two skaters to score with the Hogs down a man.

A Weeks Work In Net

Rookie goalie Mitchell Weeks has made the most of his opportunities in Rockford while riding the recall train this season between the Hogs ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel and Rockford. Despite the shootout loss last night against Iowa, Weeks has turned in a solid 3-1-0-2 record for Rockford in six appearances with a .915 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average.

Déjà vu All Over Again

For the second straight game, the IceHogs contest finished in a shootout. On Wednesday, Rockford knocked off Milwaukee 2-1 while Iowa slipped by the Hogs 3-2 last night. Both IceHogs and Wild meetings this season have finished in a shootout as well with Iowa claiming a 5-4 SOW win back on November 6.

Wild Hogs

Tonight marks the back-end of two-straight games between the Central Division rivals and third overall on the campaign. All three games thus far in the season series (including tonight's) have been played at the BMO Center in Rockford. The next four meetings will be played in Des Moines starting on Tuesday. Overall, the Hogs and Wild will face off 12 times this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 5-4 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 3-2 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-8-5

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

