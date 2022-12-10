Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - Coming off two victories in a row for the first time this season, the Comets stepped on the ice in Syracuse looking to extend their season's best win streak against their I-90 rival, the Crunch. However, despite scoring the first goal of the contest, they couldn't hold on and were defeated by their division rival, 5-1.
In the opening period, the Comets struck first, and it was Nolan Stevens scoring from Joe Gambardella and Graeme Clarke at 4:25. It was Stevens' fifth of the season and fourth goal in as many games. Gambardella and Clarke extend point streaks to three games because of their assists on the goal. Later, the Crunch struck back when Shawn Element redirected a pass-through Utica goalie Nico Daws and into the net at 7:19 tying the game at 1-1. Syracuse extended their lead after a goal from Cole Koepke who scored at 12:19 making it 2-1 which is how the game would end after twenty minutes of regulation.
As the second period began, the Comets had several great chances, but it was the Crunch who scored at 5:23 after a point shot by Darren Raddysh clicked off the post and into the net giving Syracuse a 3-1 lead. Later, after Comets goalie Daws tried to help his defense behind the net, the Crunch got a good bounce and Felix Robert deposited the puck into the net at 11:55 to put his team up 4-1 which was the score after 40 minutes of play.
In the final period of regulation, with the netminder pulled, the Comets tried in vain to pull Nico Daws for an extra attacker but it was Gage Concalves who struck at 16:38 to give Syracuse a 5-1 lead. The period ended with the Comets dropping their eighth contest in regulation this season giving them a record of 8-8-3-1 in 20 games played. The Comets managed 29 shots on goal while the Crunch took 27 during the game. Both teams went scoreless on three power-play opportunities.
The Comets will play again on Wednesday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM against the Laval Rocket. Tickets are still available for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep - Texas Stars
- Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle - Cleveland Monsters
- Terry Scores "teddy Bear Toss" Goal In Setback On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss - Utica Comets
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Slip Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip - Milwaukee Admirals
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Lose to Rocket in High-Scoring Affair - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Shines as Wranglers Win Fifth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Weekend Set with Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anisimov Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.