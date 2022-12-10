Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans on Saturday evening in a North Division matchup. This marks the third of eight matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on October 15th in the second half of a back-to-back where the Marlies won 3-1. Currently the series is split with each taking home a win.
Toronto is coming off a 5-2 win against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night, improving to a 14-8-1-0 record. While Rochester is heading into Saturday's game with a 5-2 loss against the Utica Comets falling to a 11-9-1-1 record. Currently, Toronto and Rochester sit at the top of the North Division standings, with the Marlies in first place and the Americans in second place respectively.
Players to watch on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has 23 points through 23 games, and Logan Shaw who has points (1-6-7) in seven consecutive games. On the Amerks side, Brandon Brio leads the team with 17 points.
Saturday's game will be the Marlies first Next Gen Game of the season. There will be an exclusive t-shirt entrance giveaway and Marlies Alley will open for the first time this season with opportunities for face painting, a photo booth, games and prizes. Doors open at 2:30pm.
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
