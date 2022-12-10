Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT

Storyline: An overtime goal by Quinton Byfield sent the Ontario Reign (13-7-0-1) past the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-3-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center.

Cal Petersen earned the victory for Ontario by stopping a total of 44 shots, while Andre Lee netted his first professional goal, Lias Andersson posted a goal and an assist and TJ Tynan had a pair of helpers.

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Adam Cracknell (TUC)

3. Quinton Byfield (HSK)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Jon Gillies

Next Game: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

