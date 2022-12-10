Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: An overtime goal by Quinton Byfield sent the Ontario Reign (13-7-0-1) past the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-3-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center.
Cal Petersen earned the victory for Ontario by stopping a total of 44 shots, while Andre Lee netted his first professional goal, Lias Andersson posted a goal and an assist and TJ Tynan had a pair of helpers.
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Adam Cracknell (TUC)
3. Quinton Byfield (HSK)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Jon Gillies
Next Game: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT
- Reign Fall To Silver Knights
- Reign Earn 5-2 Win Over Condors
- Reign Win Over Eagles, 3-1
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions