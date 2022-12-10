Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Henderson netted the game-tying goal with only 1:58 remaining in regulation before burying the game-winner at the 3:33 mark of overtime, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Friday. Colorado forwards Oskar Olausson and Martin Kaut each found the back of the net in the loss, which was the first home loss for the Eagles in eight games.

Colorado would claim an early 1-0 lead, as Oluasson forced a turnover on the forecheck before skating between the circles and lighting the lamp just 51 seconds into the contest. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Henderson 18-4 in the opening 20 minutes and carried their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Silver Knights turned the tables in the second period, as they would outshoot Colorado 14-6. They would also generate an early equalizer when defenseman Jake Bischoff hammered home a one-timer from the blue line to tie the game at 1-1 just 36 seconds into the middle frame.

With the game still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat when Kaut wrapped around the net before stuffing the puck past Henderson goalie Jiri Patera to give Colorado a 2-1 edge with only 4:58 remaining in regulation.

As the Eagles and Silver Knights were already in the midst of 4-on-4 hockey, Henderson would earn a late power play. The Silver Knights would amplify that opportunity by pulling Patera in favor of the extra attacker to create a 5-on-3 situation. The move would pay off, as forward Gage Quinney buried a shot from the bottom of the right-wing circle to knot the game at 2-2.

As the contest shifted into sudden-death overtime, Henderson would take advantage when defenseman Lucas Cormier collected an outlet pass at the Colorado blue line. He then sliced through the right-wing circle and lifted a backhander past Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen to secure the 3-2 victory for the Silver Knights.

Annunen suffered his first loss in six starts, as he allowed three goals on 25 shots. Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, while Henderson converted on one of three chances on the man-advantage.

