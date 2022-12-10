Bruins Slip Past Islanders
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hundreds of teddy bears and stuffed toys alike rained down from the stands at Total Mortgage Arena after Chris Terry's opening goal for the Bridgeport Islanders (13-6-4-0) on Saturday, but a pair of late tallies from the Providence Bruins (15-3-3-2) handed Bridgeport a 3-2 loss.
Paul Thompson also scored his third goal of the season to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead in the final five minutes, while Jakub Skarek (4-4-3) made 24 saves. Fabian Lysell had two goals for the Bruins including the game-winner with just 3:47 remaining.
The Islanders capitalized on their first power play of the night to grab a 1-0 advantage just 5:34 into the contest. Terry hammered a one-time slap shot from the right circle past Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi, his sixth goal of the season and his first on the power play. Samuel Bolduc and Ruslan Iskhakov had the assists, extending Iskhakov's point streak to five games (three goals, two assists).
Lysell answered on the power play 11:23 into the first frame, knotting the score at 1-1 after Vinni Lettieri rang a shot off the post. Connor Carrick had the secondary assist.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second, but Bridgeport's penalty kill came up big after Otto Koivula and Jeff Kubiak committed minor penalties within a minute of each other. The Islanders were at a 5-on-3 disadvantage that they erased with hard work in their own end, taking the 1-1 deadlock into the third period.
Thompson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at the 11:14 mark, redirecting a one-time shot from Arnaud Durandeau that sent the puck slowly past Bussi. Parker Wotherspoon had the secondary assist, his third in six games against the Bruins this year.
Providence took over in the final five minutes with back-to-back goals just 1:54 apart. Carrick tied the game for a second time with a wrist shot around a sprawled-out Skarek for his second goal of the season. Jack Ahcan and Luke Toporowski got the assists.
Lysell netted his second tally of the contest with 3:47 remaining, giving Providence a 3-2 lead. The rookie forward was left alone out front after receiving a pass from Georgii Merkulov, who had the assist alongside Josiah Didier.
Bridgeport pulled Skarek with 1:40 left, giving them a 6-on-5 advantage through the dying minutes of the game. After multiple offensive-zone attempts were thwarted, the clock expired, giving Providence its third straight win.
The Islanders fell to 3-3-0-0 against the Bruins this season.
Next Time Out: The Islanders complete their third "three-in-three" of the season on Sunday with a 3:05 p.m. rematch against the Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fans can watch all of the action online via AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep - Texas Stars
- Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle - Cleveland Monsters
- Terry Scores "teddy Bear Toss" Goal In Setback On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss - Utica Comets
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Slip Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip - Milwaukee Admirals
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Lose to Rocket in High-Scoring Affair - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Shines as Wranglers Win Fifth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Weekend Set with Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anisimov Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.