Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
Hershey, PA - Behind the play of goaltender Clay Stevenson in his AHL debut and a third period video review, the Hershey Bears (17-5-2-0) picked up a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (10-8-1-2) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win was Hershey's third win of the week, and third consecutive overall.
Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring with a power-play goal for Cleveland at 6:11 of the first period off a one-timer from the left circle that beat Stevenson.
Mike Sgarbossa drew the Chocolate and White level with his seventh of the season at 8:59 when he used his skate at the side of the net to redirect a shot from the top of the left circle by Mason Morelli past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-1. Bobby Nardella earned a secondary assist on the goal, his 100th career pro point.
The Monsters took a 2-1 lead at 17:17 with another power-play goal as Josh Dunne deked to his backhand and roofed a shot past Stevenson.
Aaron Ness tied the game at 2-2 with his first of the season at 19:35 when he one-timed a pass from Jake Massie at the top of the zone through the legs of a screened Tarasov. For Ness, the goal marked the defenseman's 50th pro goal, while Sgarbossa collected a secondary helper for his second point of the evening. For Sgarbossa, the evening marked a stretch of five consecutive games with at least a point (4g, 5a).
Following a second period in which neither club lit the lamp, the deciding goal ultimately came at 8:47 of the third when Sam Anas' shot from between the circles appeared to ripple the net, but no immediate stoppage occurred before a whistle brought play to a halt at 11:25. A video review conducted by the officials confirmed that Anas' shot had beaten Tarasov above the glove and fully entered the net, putting Hershey ahead 3-2. The game-winning tally was Anas' seventh of the season, with Morelli and Connor McMichael receiving assists.
Shots finished 27-25 favoring Cleveland. Stevenson went 25-for-27 for Hershey to earn the victory; Tarasov was 22-for-25 for the Monsters. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Monsters went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears close out the weekend with another contest against the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep - Texas Stars
- Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle - Cleveland Monsters
- Terry Scores "teddy Bear Toss" Goal In Setback On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss - Utica Comets
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Slip Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip - Milwaukee Admirals
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Lose to Rocket in High-Scoring Affair - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Shines as Wranglers Win Fifth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Weekend Set with Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anisimov Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.