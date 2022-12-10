Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win

Hershey, PA - Behind the play of goaltender Clay Stevenson in his AHL debut and a third period video review, the Hershey Bears (17-5-2-0) picked up a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (10-8-1-2) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win was Hershey's third win of the week, and third consecutive overall.

Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring with a power-play goal for Cleveland at 6:11 of the first period off a one-timer from the left circle that beat Stevenson.

Mike Sgarbossa drew the Chocolate and White level with his seventh of the season at 8:59 when he used his skate at the side of the net to redirect a shot from the top of the left circle by Mason Morelli past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-1. Bobby Nardella earned a secondary assist on the goal, his 100th career pro point.

The Monsters took a 2-1 lead at 17:17 with another power-play goal as Josh Dunne deked to his backhand and roofed a shot past Stevenson.

Aaron Ness tied the game at 2-2 with his first of the season at 19:35 when he one-timed a pass from Jake Massie at the top of the zone through the legs of a screened Tarasov. For Ness, the goal marked the defenseman's 50th pro goal, while Sgarbossa collected a secondary helper for his second point of the evening. For Sgarbossa, the evening marked a stretch of five consecutive games with at least a point (4g, 5a).

Following a second period in which neither club lit the lamp, the deciding goal ultimately came at 8:47 of the third when Sam Anas' shot from between the circles appeared to ripple the net, but no immediate stoppage occurred before a whistle brought play to a halt at 11:25. A video review conducted by the officials confirmed that Anas' shot had beaten Tarasov above the glove and fully entered the net, putting Hershey ahead 3-2. The game-winning tally was Anas' seventh of the season, with Morelli and Connor McMichael receiving assists.

Shots finished 27-25 favoring Cleveland. Stevenson went 25-for-27 for Hershey to earn the victory; Tarasov was 22-for-25 for the Monsters. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Monsters went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears close out the weekend with another contest against the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

