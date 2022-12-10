Anisimov Signs with Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Artem Anisimov

Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Artem Anisimov

Lehigh Valley, PA - Accomplished veteran center Artem Anisimov has signed an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Anisimov, 34, had previously been on a PTO with the Phantoms had has scored three goals with one assist in six games for Lehigh Valley. He joined the organization on a professional tryout with the Philadelphia Flyers during training camp but suffered a broken bone in his foot from a blocked shot in a preseason game on September 24.

Anisimov has enjoyed his experience playing with Ian Laperriere's Phantoms since joining Lehigh Valley on November 15.

"I've had so much fun and they offered me the contract here. I'm so hockey to be back," Anisimov said. "I am enjoying the moment and I enjoy teaching the young guys. I give them my experience and share the knowledge. I really like to do that."

Anisimov's impressive pedigree includes 771 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa over a 13-year career. He has scored 180 goals with 196 assists for 376 career points. He scored 20 or more goals four times in five seasons between 2013-14 through 2017-18.

"He's great," Ian Laperriere said. "I just met the guy in training camp with the Flyers. He's just a super-nice human being. To have a leader like that around those kids, they are learning a lot from him."

The 6'4â³ forward from Yaroslavl, Russia scored two goals with one assist on November 26 in Lehigh Valley's 5-1 win over Rochester representing his first goals in the AHL since April 11, 2009 when he was a 21-year-old with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In the 2008-09 season, his most recent in the AHL, he scored 37 goals to finish fourth in the league while also appearing at the AHL All-Star Game where he scored the game-winning goal in PlanetUSA's 14-11 victory over the Canadian All-Stars. Anisimov has also played at the World Juniors, IIHF World Championships, and the Olympics.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action at PPL Center on Saturday night against the Charlotte Checkers with a Phantoms Hat Giveaway presented by Service Electric.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Phantoms Hat Giveaway Presented by Service Electric

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Big Woody's

Wednesday, December 21 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Miller Lites and Yuenglings

Saturday, December 31 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Penn Community Bank. Including festivities after the game right outside the arena to ring in 2023!

