Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks

December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (10-6-2-1) took on the Abbotsford Canucks (12-7-1-1) Friday evening at Abbotsford Centre. It was the first of two straight games for the Moose against the Canucks. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 win against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Abbotsford opened the scoring 1:29 into the first frame with a goal off a rebound from forward Lane Pederson. The Canucks found twine a few minutes later with a tally on the power play. Pederson, who was positioned in the offensive faceoff dot, wired a one-timer past the shoulder of Oskari Salminen. The Canucks edged ahead with a goal from Linus Karlsson, as the forward cut through the Moose zone before beating Salminen with a quick shot. Danila Klimovich added to the Canucks lead after out-waiting Salminen on a quick passing play. Salminen ended the frame with 10 stops, while Arturs Silovs vaccumed up eight pucks of his own.

Neither side was able to find twine in the middle frame. The Canucks had a pair of chances on the man advantage, while Manitoba was gifted a singular opportunity. The visiting Moose outshot the Canucks 10-6 in the middle stanza, but Silovs continued to hold strong in the Canucks crease while stopping all 20 shots he faced.

Abbotsford added to their lead in the third period with a goal off the rush from Will Lockwood. The Canucks scored their sixth goal of the game later in the frame off a rush from Lockwood. Abbotsford potted an additional goal with under five to play as Tristen Nielsen beat Salminen. Time expired with the Canucks taking the home ice win. Salminen was hit with the loss on the back of 22 saves, while Silovs captured the shutout win with 19 stops of his own.

