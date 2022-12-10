Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (10-8-2-2; 24 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (12-7-0-2; 26 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up three road games in four nights when they take on the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The two teams went to the shootout for the second time this season on Friday night, with Iowa coming out on top by a 3-2 score. Steven Fogarty scored both the game-tying goal and the shootout winner.

EXTRA HOCKEY

The Wild and IceHogs have gone to a shootout in both meetings this season. At least one game between the two clubs has gone to overtime every year since 2013-14. 23 out of 91 games between the two teams have required overtime. Iowa has gone 9-5 in games decided in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts against Rockford. Five games between the Wild and IceHogs went to overtime in 2021-22; the Wild won three overtime games and dropped two shootouts.

FOUR OR MORE

- Friday's victory over Rockford was the first time in 12 games this season that Iowa has won when scoring three goals or fewer

- The Wild are 8-0-1-0 when scoring four or more goals

- Iowa has conceded three goals or fewer in 13 games this season

STREAK STATUS

- Lukas Reichel saw a three-game point streak snapped against Iowa on Friday

- The Wild also ended Rockford's three-game win streak

- Iowa had previously played eight consecutive games without going to overtime

- The Wild have scored on the power play in three consecutive games

