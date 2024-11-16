Texas Scores Final Five Goals in 8-4 Iowa Defeat

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars scored the final five goals of the game on Saturday night to defeat the Iowa Wild 8-4 at Wells Fargo Arena. Luke Toporowski scored twice for Iowa in the loss.

Toporowski opened the scoring 12:06 into the game when he streaked down the right wing and beat Remi Poirier over the glove hand (23 saves). Joseph Cecconi and Caedan Bankier assisted on the opening tally.

Devin Shore doubled Iowa's lead with 3:09 remaining in the first period when he poked the rebound of David Spacek's bid under Poirier. Ben Jones earned an assist on Shore's goal.

The Wild entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead and a 15-8 shot advantage.

Kole Lind buried a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (31 saves) seconds after the expiration of a Texas power play one minute into the middle frame.

Toporowski restored Iowa's two goal lead just 31 seconds later. Carson Lambos fired a point shot off the end wall and Toporowski punched the loose puck into the back of the net.

Texas answered with a pair of power-play goals from Cameron Hughes at 7:20 and Antonio Stranges at 17:53 to even the score at 3-3 heading into the second intermission.

The Stars led the shot count 24-21 through two periods.

With Iowa on the power play early in the third period, Jones and Spacek combined to set up Hunter Haight in the left circle for a one-timer through Poirier.

Texas answered at 9:35 with a 4-on-4 goal from Lind.

Hughes tipped a point shot from Christian Kyrou home at 11:28 to put Texas ahead for good.

Emilio Pettersen (11:55), Kyle Capobianco (14:47), and Matej Blümel (19:00) added goals for the Stars down the stretch.

Texas outshot Iowa 39-27 and finished 4-for-8 on the power play. Iowa went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa resumes play on the road at Van Andel Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffns on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

