Texas Scores Final Five Goals in 8-4 Iowa Defeat
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars scored the final five goals of the game on Saturday night to defeat the Iowa Wild 8-4 at Wells Fargo Arena. Luke Toporowski scored twice for Iowa in the loss.
Toporowski opened the scoring 12:06 into the game when he streaked down the right wing and beat Remi Poirier over the glove hand (23 saves). Joseph Cecconi and Caedan Bankier assisted on the opening tally.
Devin Shore doubled Iowa's lead with 3:09 remaining in the first period when he poked the rebound of David Spacek's bid under Poirier. Ben Jones earned an assist on Shore's goal.
The Wild entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead and a 15-8 shot advantage.
Kole Lind buried a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (31 saves) seconds after the expiration of a Texas power play one minute into the middle frame.
Toporowski restored Iowa's two goal lead just 31 seconds later. Carson Lambos fired a point shot off the end wall and Toporowski punched the loose puck into the back of the net.
Texas answered with a pair of power-play goals from Cameron Hughes at 7:20 and Antonio Stranges at 17:53 to even the score at 3-3 heading into the second intermission.
The Stars led the shot count 24-21 through two periods.
With Iowa on the power play early in the third period, Jones and Spacek combined to set up Hunter Haight in the left circle for a one-timer through Poirier.
Texas answered at 9:35 with a 4-on-4 goal from Lind.
Hughes tipped a point shot from Christian Kyrou home at 11:28 to put Texas ahead for good.
Emilio Pettersen (11:55), Kyle Capobianco (14:47), and Matej Blümel (19:00) added goals for the Stars down the stretch.
Texas outshot Iowa 39-27 and finished 4-for-8 on the power play. Iowa went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa resumes play on the road at Van Andel Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffns on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com.
Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at
www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024
- Ads Can't Complete Comeback, Fall to Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Topped by Moose 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Two Power-Play Goals Lead Griffins to Fifth Straight Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Open Road Trip with 6-3 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Texas Scores Final Five Goals in 8-4 Iowa Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Peca's Late Heroics Propel T-Birds to Weekend Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Fleury's Final Minute Strike Seals Firebirds' Fifth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers Fall 4-2 to Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- Five Unanswered Third Period Goals Lead Stars Past Iowa - Texas Stars
- Islanders Take Win Over Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- The Canucks Drop Their Second Game Against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Sunk by Isles, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Shut Out Utica Comets, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Shut Out Against Crunch, 2-0 - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Come up Short in Rematch with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Matt Rempe Records Two Points as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Squeak by Marlies in Another Shootout in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Release Adam Erne from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Loan Forward Andre Lee to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Louis Crevier - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY At. SJ - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Recall Mason Millman from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #13 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (5-7-0-0) at Henderson Silver Knights (4-8-0-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Welcome Bruins for Atlantic Divison Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Recall Jake Leschyshyn from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Take 5-3 Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Ben Jones Records Five Points in 5-3 Iowa Win Over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Lajoie's Three-Point Night Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Four - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Drop Their First Game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Topple Roadrunners, 6-2, on Home Ice - Henderson Silver Knights
- Specialty Teams Lift Ontario To 5-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Edged by IceHogs, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Road Streak Ends with 4-2 Loss in Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Texas Scores Final Five Goals in 8-4 Iowa Defeat
- Ben Jones Records Five Points in 5-3 Iowa Win Over Texas
- Öhgren's Hat Trick Sends Iowa to 6-3 Win in Rockford
- Grand Rapids Scores Final Three Goals in 5-2 Iowa Loss
- Iowa Wild to Recognize Heritage with Iowa Aeros Rebrand