Syracuse Crunch Shut Out Utica Comets, 2-0
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Utica Comets' Colton White versus Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Jeff Pexton)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Goaltender Matt Tomkins and the Syracuse Crunch shut out the Utica Comets, 2-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Dylan Duke and Max Groshev scored the game's only goals for the Crunch to help advance the team to 7-5-1-1 on the season and 2-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Tomkins turned aside all 25 shots he faced, while Nico Daws stopped 24-of-26 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities. The Crunch penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.
The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead just 2:08 into the game. Duke grabbed the puck from the Comets as he skated down the left wing and fired a shot from a sharp angle that went off a skate and in.
Syracuse doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal halfway through the middle frame. Max Groshev carried the puck into the zone before turning on the jets as drove towards the net, cut across the slot and beat Daws with a last-minute shot.
The Crunch held onto their lead through the third period to earn the win.
The Crunch and Comets face each other again on Friday in Syracuse.
Crunchables: Max Groshev scored the team's third shorthanded goal of the season tonight...The Crunch have outscored the Comets, 7-0, in two games this season.
Images from this story
|
Utica Comets' Colton White versus Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke
(Jeff Pexton)
