Penguins Sunk by Isles, 5-2
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-4-1-0) suffered their first loss on home ice since opening night despite erasing a two-goal deficit. An extra-attacker goal during a delayed penalty ultimately sunk the Penguins in the third period.
Bridgeport struck first with a power-play goal from Julien Gauthier eight and a half minutes into the night. Bridgeport grew its lead to 2-0 as Brian Pinho tallied his 10th goal of the season at 3:55 of the second period.
The Penguins started their rally with Boko Imama and Jagger Joshua terrorizing the Islanders on the forecheck. The pressure led to Joshua setting up Raivis Ansons for a wicked one-timer at 11:15 of the middle frame.
Boris Katchouk seemingly tied the game with 7.5 seconds left before the second intermission, but his swat at a puck lingering in midair was immediately waved off by the referee. After a lengthy review, it was determined that Katchouk hit the puck with his hand, not his stick, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stayed down a goal.
Tristan Broz evened the scales, 2-2, before the two-minute mark of the third.
Bridgeport retook the lead at 13:11 when Liam Foudy scored on a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton delayed penalty.
The Islanders used a pair of empty net goals from Cole Bardreau to increase their lead to three and put things to bed.
Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his first game back in the AHL since last year's Calder Cup Playoffs. Marcus Högberg turned aside 29 shots in the victory.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is another dance with Bridgeport on Friday, Nov. 22. That game marks another WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday, featuring select draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
