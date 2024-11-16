Silver Knights Topple Roadrunners, 6-2, on Home Ice
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights took down the Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights struck first, as Grigori Denisenko found the net on the power play at 14:42 in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Cal Burke and Jakub Brabenec each picked up an assist on the goal.
Just 21 seconds into the second period, Mitch McLain tacked on another goal on the rush to extend the lead to two. Braeden Bowman assisted on the play. Brendan Brisson followed up with another insurance goal midway through the second, assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Tanner Laczynski.
Early in the final frame, Ben McCartney scored Tucson's first goal of the game to bring the deficit back to two. Late in the period, the Silver Knights poured in three more goals in quick succession to blow the lead open to 6-1 and seal the victory. Denisenko, Rondbjerg and Bowman each found the net. Sam Lipkin scored right before the buzzer, as the Silver Knights went on to win 6-2.
Jesper Vikman saved 28 of the 30 shots on goal for Henderson.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | vs. Abbotsford Canucks | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 23 | 6 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return Saturday for the second game of a back-to-back with the Roadrunners. Fans can watch on FloHockey, tune in on 1230 The Game, or get tickets here. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
