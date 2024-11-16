Rangers Recall Jake Leschyshyn from Wolf Pack

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jake Leschyshyn from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn, 25, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 13 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He leads the club in shorthanded points with two (1 g, 1 a). The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded a shorthanded assist in the club's 4-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night.

The 5'11", 196-pound forward has appeared 215 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, scoring 84 points (38 g, 46 a). In 77 career NHL games with the Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights, he has recorded six points (2 g, 4 a).

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62 nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

