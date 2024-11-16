Matt Rempe Records Two Points as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their second consecutive win to open their season-long, six-game homestand on Saturday night. Four different goal scorers helped the club double up the Providence Bruins by a score of 4-2, knotting the season series at one win a piece.

Connor Mackey's second goal of the season put the Wolf Pack ahead 3-1 8:15 into the third period. The club entered the zone on a three-on-two, with Brett Berard holding possession. Berard connected with Mackey, the trailer, who whistled a shot by Brandon Bussi for his first game-winning goal of the season.

For the second straight night, the Wolf Pack's defense opened the scoring. Berard fired a backhand pass to Blake Hillman, who worked into the left-wing circle and blasted a shot by Bussi for his first goal of the season at 5:02. Alex Belzile picked up the secondary assist, his team-leading seventh of the season.

Matt Rempe was whistled for an interference minor at 6:49, giving the Bruins their first power play of the night. Vinni Lettieri would even the game at 8:14, tipping in a point shot from Ian Mitchell for his eighth goal of the season.

Matt Poitras picked up the secondary assist on the goal, his first career point in the AHL.

With Berard in the penalty box for tripping at 11:30 of the second period, the Wolf Pack's penalty killing unit generated one of the game's best scoring chances. Rempe and Anton Blidh entered the zone on a two-on-one, with Rempe holding possession on the left-wing side.

His pass connected with Blidh, who was robbed by Bussi late in the middle stanza.

Dylan Garand made 13 saves in the second period, as the Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack by a 13-8 margin.

For the second consecutive night, the Wolf Pack entered the third period with a 1-1 stalemate.

For the second straight night, two early goals gave the Wolf Pack a 3-1 lead in the final frame.

Casey Fitzgerald blasted home his third goal of the season at 5:42, taking a pass from Adam Sýkora at the right-wing point and beating Bussi. The goal was Fitzgerald's second in as many nights and his first five-on-five tally of the season.

Mackey's goal at 8:15 made it a 3-1 game and was the seventh straight goal scored by a Wolf Pack defenseman.

Marc McLaughlin extended his goal scoring streak to four games at 16:12, firing a shot from the right-wing side that snuck by Garand. The goal was McLaughlin's second against the Wolf Pack in as many games.

Just 23 seconds later, Rempe responded with his first goal of the season. Rempe gained the zone on the left-wing side on a two-on-one, electing to shoot. His shot rocketed by Bussi, giving the Wolf Pack the necessary insurance. It was the second point of the night for Rempe, who also collected an assist.

