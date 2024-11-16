Kings Loan Forward Andre Lee to Ontario
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Saturday that forward Andre Lee has been loaned to Ontario.
Lee, 24, began the 2024-25 season with the Kings and played his first career NHL games, recording two assists in 15 contests.
The Karlstad, Sweden native previously played parts of three seasons with Ontario, scoring 24 points in 105 career games on 14 goals and 10 assists. A year ago, Lee set AHL career-highs in goals (8), assists (5) and points (13) while appearing in 36 contests.
Ontario is back in action to complete a two-game series in Colorado against the Eagles on Saturday night at Blue Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.
