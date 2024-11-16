Game Day Preview - CGY At. SJ

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







On the road again.

The Wranglers are in San Jose to take on the Barracuda in a double-header today at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are coming off of a 4-0 win against the Henderson Silver Knights at home, and with a perfect road record, they are looking to continue their strong habits.

"We're trying to get better and better defensively, that's our focus for us moving forward," said Wranglers Head Coach Trent Cull.

The team remains atop the Pacific Division at 11-3. San Jose is not far behind, however, sitting second in the Pacific with an 8-4 record.

The Barracuda are coming off a 2-1 win against the San Diego Gulls.

This is the first matchup between the clubs.

Players to Watch

Devin Cooley grew up in Los Gatos, a neighbouring county near San Jose.

He was recently named AHL Player Of The Week, and leads the league in shutouts and minutes played.

Rookie Collin Graf is leading the Barracuda with four goals and 15 points.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

