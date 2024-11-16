Checkers Fall 4-2 to Thunderbirds

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA- After erasing a two-goal deficit thanks to strikes from a pair of defensemen, the Checkers couldn't quite finish the job in Springfield, as a late tally from the Thunderbirds handed Charlotte their second loss of the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-A quiet first period with one Checkers penalty kill led to a scoreless game after the first 20 minutes.

-The Thunderbirds opened scoring early in the second period, with a second goal following two minutes after and extending Springfield's lead.

-With a four-minute power play opportunity, Carrick snuck in the Checkers' first goal of the night with just two seconds remaining in the middle frame.

-Alscher kept the momentum going by scoring his first pro goal early in the third - tying the game at two and fueling the Charlotte bench.

-It wouldn't be enough as Springfield edged back ahead, scoring with just over five minutes left in regulation and then adding an empty-net goal to further the gap.

NOTES

This is the first time that the Checkers have recorded consecutive regulation losses this season ... Marek Alscher scored his first pro goal ... Trevor Carrick leads the league with 10 power-play points ... Ryan McAllister extended his point streak to five games ... Riese Gaber has assists in back-to-back games ... The Checkers have recorded a power-play goal in three straight games and in every game this season except for one ... Ben Steeves, Will Lockwood, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Mikala's Hovorka and Chris Driedger were the extras for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.