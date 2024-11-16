Ben Jones Records Five Points in 5-3 Iowa Win Over Texas

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Ben Jones recorded a career-high five points (2g-3a) to power the Iowa Wild to a 5-3 win over the Texas Stars on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. Grame Clarke (1-1=2), Reese Johnson (1-1=2), and Devin Shore (0-2=2) each posted two points in the victory.

Jones started the scoring 5:04 into the game when he slammed a one-timer over the left pad of Magnus Hellberg (25 saves). Johnson and Shore assisted on the opening goal.

Iowa outshot Texas 10-9 and led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Antonio Stranges powered a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (32 saves) 1:37 into the middle frame with Texas on the power play.

Luke Toporowski pulled the puck out of traffic and chipped it home on a 5-on-3 power play 3:13 later. Jones and Clarke earned assists on Toporowski's goal.

Iowa went up 3-1 on a crisp passing play at 7:36. Shore floated a pass toward the net from the half wall, and Jones tipped it to the net front for Johnson to punch inside the left post.

Curtis McKenzie scored at 17:59 following an extended sequence of Texas power plays.

The Stars led the shot count 22-19 through two periods.

Iowa restored the two-goal lead with another power-play goal 2:13 into the third. Jones and David Spacek combined to set up Clarke in the right circle for a wrister that banked in off the left post.

Cameron Hughes notched a shorthanded tally for Texas with 3:31 to play, but Jones answered with an empty-net, shorthanded goal at 18:28 to seal the win.

Texas outshot Iowa 35-30. The Wild finished 2-for-7 with the man advantage while the Stars went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa and Texas wrap a weekend set on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. on Veterans Appreciation Night. Veterans and military can get a free ticket at the box office. The Wild will rebrand as the Iowa Aeros during the game and auction off game-worn jerseys postgame benefiting Mid-Iowa Council Scouting America.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

