Ads Can't Complete Comeback, Fall to Griffins

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Kieffer Bellows and Joakim Kemell scored goals for the Admirals but they couldn't overcome a three-goal hole as they dropped a 4-2 decision to Grand Rapids on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The loss marked their second consecutive loss, the first time this season they have dropped back-to-back games.

The Admirals found themselves in a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes of play courtesy of two power-play goals from the Griffins. Joe Snively scored his fifth of the season the Grand Rapids on a 5-on-3 at the 12:48 mark of the first and then Jakub Rychlovsky scored on the ensuing 5-on-4 to put the Griffs up two.

Cross Hanas made it 3-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and beat Ads netminder Magnus Chrona at 10:48.

Kieffer Bellows got the Ads on the board on a power-play marker with just four seconds to play in the second period. Bellows took a pass from Ryan Ufko at the top of the left circle, hesitated a moment, and then fired a snapper over the shoulder of Grand Rapids goalie Ville Husso.

Joakim Kemell pulled the Ads within one on a shorthanded tally 5:22 into the final period. Kemell intercepted clearing attempt, settled the puck and scored low, glove side from between the wheels.

The Admirals had a golden opportunity to tie the score with a power-play late in the third period, however Alex Ducet scored a shorty of his own, doing so with a pair of Admirals draped on him, with 2:28 to play to put the game out of reach.

The Admirals are now idle until they travel to Cleveland next weekend for a pair of games with the Monsters beginning Saturday night at 6 pm CT. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, November 30th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

