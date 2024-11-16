Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Louis Crevier

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Seth Jones (right foot) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 14.

Crevier, 23, has appeared in 11 games with Rockford this season, posting one assist. During the 2023-24 campaign, Crevier skated in 24 games with the Blackhawks, recording three assists. He also dressed in 41 regular-season games with the IceHogs last season, recording 11 points (3G, 8A). Additionally, Crevier competed in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs in 2023-24.

Rockford travels to Chicago for the first time this season on Sunday for a 3:00pm puck drop against the Wolves. The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center Tuesday, November 19th to host the Texas Stars.

