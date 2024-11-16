Comets Shut Out Against Crunch, 2-0
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets faced their fiercest division rival on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center in front of a sold-out crowd. The team still hunting for its first victory of the season stepped on the ice against the Syracuse Crunch, the same team they faced opening night in 5-0 defeat. This time around, Utica was determined to end the game with two-points for the first time this season and do so against a team they face more than any other during the regular season. The atmosphere was electric considering the thousands in attendance were roaring for the return of Comets fan-favorite, forward Joe Gambardella, who finally recovered from a lower-body injury sustained at last season's end. The game was hard-fought by both sides but when the smoke cleared, the Comets were shutout by Syracuse goalie, Matt Tomkins and dropped the contest 2-0.
During the opening twenty minutes, the only goal scored was off a bad bounce for the Comets as a pass made by Crunch forward, Dylan Duke, ended up deflecting off Daniil Misyul at 2:08 putting Utica down 1-0.
In the middle frame, the lone goal was tallied by Max Groshev after he skated in shorthanded down the right-wing boards and headed to the net beating Nico Daws at 9:27 for a 2-0 lead which remained the score after forty minutes of play. There was no scoring in the final period and the game ended with the Comets losing 2-0.
The Comets are on the road for the next two games starting next Friday in Syracuse followed by a game one week from tonight in Rochester. The team returns home to the Adirondack Bank Center on November 27th against the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.
