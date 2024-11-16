Road Streak Ends with 4-2 Loss in Hartford

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers' road points streak ended tonight with a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Hartford Wolf Pack. After fighting to come back from an early deficit, Charlotte's efforts fell short as Hartford took the lead in the third period.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolf Pack struck the first goal in the opening period, with Chris Mackey scoring to give Hartford an early lead.

Kyle Criscuolo evened the score later in the first period with a swift shot from the right circle, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Aidan McDonough.

Hartford regained the lead early in the third period, however, thanks to a pair of quick goals that made it 3-1.

John Leonard pulled the Checkers within one late in the third, but a long-distance empty-net goal from Casey Fitzgerald shortly after sealed the win for the Wolf Pack.

Game Sheet

NOTES

Tonight was Charlotte's first regulation loss on the road this season ... Tonight was only the second time this season that the Checkers have scored fewer than three goals ... Kyle Criscuolo is on a three-game point streak and has goals in back-to-back games ... Ryan McAllister has points in four straight games ... Aidan McDonough has points in three straight games ... John Leonard has goals in consecutive games ... The Checkers killed all three of Hartford's man advantages, snapping a streak of four straight games allowing a power-play goal ... Zac Dalpe, Oliver Ocular, Jamie Armstrong, MacKenzie Entwistle, Josh Davies, Will Lockwood, Mike Benning, Marek Alscher and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte.

