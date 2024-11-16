Five Unanswered Third Period Goals Lead Stars Past Iowa
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Matej Blümel, Cameron Hughes, and Christian Kyrou on the ice
(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild)
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overcame two separate two-goal deficits, and scored five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Wild got on the scoreboard first thanks to the first of two goals from Luke Toporowski. The Wild scored again just under five minutes later when a loose puck was found in front of the net and put home by Devin Shore. The trailed 2-0 after one.
One minute into the second period as time expired on a Texas power play, Kole Lind buried a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt to make it 2-1. Toporowski scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds later to give Iowa it's second two-goal cushion. Cameron Hughes responded for the Stars with a power play goal and cut Iowa's lead back down to one 7:20 into the second period. Shortly, before the end of the period the Stars tied things up at three thanks to an Antonio Stranges power play goal. Stranges went coast-to-coast down the ice and ripped a shot past Wallstedt on the short side of the goal. The teams went into the final frame knotted at 3-3.
The Stars started the third period on the penalty kill and the Wild took advantage. Iowa went back in front just 25 seconds into the frame thanks to a Hunter Haight power play goal. Lind scored his second goal of the game to tie it up at 4-4 just under ten minutes into the third period. Less than two minutes later Hughes also scored his second goal of the game, followed 17 seconds later by an Emilio Pettersen goal to quickly vault Texas into a 6-4 lead. Kyle Capobianco continued the Stars onslaught three minutes later to make it 7-4, and Matej Blümel capped things off with the fourth Texas power play goal with one minute left in the game.
The Stars will finish their three-game road trip against the Rockford IceHogs for the first meeting between the teams this season on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Matej Blümel, Cameron Hughes, and Christian Kyrou on the ice
(Iowa Wild)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024
- Bears Open Road Trip with 6-3 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Texas Scores Final Five Goals in 8-4 Iowa Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Peca's Late Heroics Propel T-Birds to Weekend Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Fleury's Final Minute Strike Seals Firebirds' Fifth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers Fall 4-2 to Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- Five Unanswered Third Period Goals Lead Stars Past Iowa - Texas Stars
- Islanders Take Win Over Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- The Canucks Drop Their Second Game Against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Sunk by Isles, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Shut Out Utica Comets, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Shut Out Against Crunch, 2-0 - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Come up Short in Rematch with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Matt Rempe Records Two Points as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Squeak by Marlies in Another Shootout in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Release Adam Erne from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Loan Forward Andre Lee to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Louis Crevier - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY At. SJ - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Recall Mason Millman from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #13 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (5-7-0-0) at Henderson Silver Knights (4-8-0-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Welcome Bruins for Atlantic Divison Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Recall Jake Leschyshyn from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Take 5-3 Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Ben Jones Records Five Points in 5-3 Iowa Win Over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Lajoie's Three-Point Night Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Four - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Drop Their First Game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Topple Roadrunners, 6-2, on Home Ice - Henderson Silver Knights
- Specialty Teams Lift Ontario To 5-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Edged by IceHogs, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Road Streak Ends with 4-2 Loss in Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.