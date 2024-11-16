Five Unanswered Third Period Goals Lead Stars Past Iowa

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overcame two separate two-goal deficits, and scored five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wild got on the scoreboard first thanks to the first of two goals from Luke Toporowski. The Wild scored again just under five minutes later when a loose puck was found in front of the net and put home by Devin Shore. The trailed 2-0 after one.

One minute into the second period as time expired on a Texas power play, Kole Lind buried a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt to make it 2-1. Toporowski scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds later to give Iowa it's second two-goal cushion. Cameron Hughes responded for the Stars with a power play goal and cut Iowa's lead back down to one 7:20 into the second period. Shortly, before the end of the period the Stars tied things up at three thanks to an Antonio Stranges power play goal. Stranges went coast-to-coast down the ice and ripped a shot past Wallstedt on the short side of the goal. The teams went into the final frame knotted at 3-3.

The Stars started the third period on the penalty kill and the Wild took advantage. Iowa went back in front just 25 seconds into the frame thanks to a Hunter Haight power play goal. Lind scored his second goal of the game to tie it up at 4-4 just under ten minutes into the third period. Less than two minutes later Hughes also scored his second goal of the game, followed 17 seconds later by an Emilio Pettersen goal to quickly vault Texas into a 6-4 lead. Kyle Capobianco continued the Stars onslaught three minutes later to make it 7-4, and Matej Blümel capped things off with the fourth Texas power play goal with one minute left in the game.

The Stars will finish their three-game road trip against the Rockford IceHogs for the first meeting between the teams this season on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

