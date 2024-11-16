Game #13 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (5-7-0-0) at Henderson Silver Knights (4-8-0-0)

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #16 Adam Tobias

Linespersons: #67 Adam Hendren, #91 Logan Wescott

The Tucson Roadrunners look to end its season-high three-game losing streak against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. Tucson fell 6-2 in Friday's matchup versus the Silver Knights and trailed 3-0 entering the third period. Forward Ben McCartney scored early in the third period to keep the Roadrunners in the game, but Henderson pulled away late in the game after a pair of empty-net goals.

Three things: Whether it's scoring points or dropping the gloves, Hunter Drew has been one of the most impactful players for the Roadrunners so far in the 2024-25 campaign. The seven-year pro did both on Friday. After the Silver Knights pulled ahead 3-0 in the middle of the second period, Drew fought Henderson forward Mitch McLain to change the game's momentum. His tilt gave the Roadrunners a spark, and Tucson created a couple of scoring chances to close the period. Then the Roadrunners put its first goal on the board three minutes into the third. He also assisted on forward Sam Lipkin's late third-period goal for his third point in three games. Drew currently has a three-game point streak, which is his second such stretch of the season. Forward Egor Sokolov is the only other Roadrunner to have two separate point streaks of three games or more.

McClain earned a Gordie Howe Hat Trick against the Roadrunners on Friday with one goal, one assist, and one fight. He scored his third goal of the season 21 seconds into the second period. Then, the Bowling Green alum fought Drew over 13 minutes later at 13:35 and assisted on forward Braeden Bowman's goal with 1:03 remaining in the game. The eight-year pro has four points in the last three games after going eight consecutive games without a point.

Lipkin tallied his third goal and fourth point in five games after finding the back of the net with 13 seconds left in the game. He's now tied with forward Julian Lutz and defenseman Artem Duda for the team's rookie points lead. Duda had an assist on Lipkin's late goal, which was his second point in four games. Lipkin was paired with captain Austin Poganski and assistant captain Ben McCartney. The trio was the Roadrunners' most effective line on Friday and scored both of the team's goals. McCartney found the back of the net earlier in the period, notching a point in consecutive games for the first time this season.

What's the word?

"I thought they (Austin Poganski, Sam Lipkin, and Ben McCartney) were playing with a lot of energy. Poges (Poganski) was strong along the wall. He was able to really alleviate a lot of pressure and make plays underneath. Benny (McCartney) was spreading the zone so well. As soon as the D-man had full control of the puck, he would push the pace, leave the zone, and create that space underneath for Lipper (Lipkin). Their breakouts were really good. They didn't spend a lot of time in the D-zone, and when they did, they were able to shut it down."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on the second-line play of Austin Poganski, Sam Lipkin, and Ben McCartney.

Number to Know:

1 - Drew has notched a point in all but one game he's played in this season. He has points in six of seven games, registering five goals and three assists for eight points. Despite playing fewer games than Tucson's other top scorers, Drew ranks second on the team in goals and third in points. The 26-year-old Ontario native is also tied for the most fights on the team with two. Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi and forward Curtis Douglas have also fought twice.

Latest Transactions: None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who all of the action from Toyota Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

