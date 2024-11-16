Lajoie's Three-Point Night Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Four

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday Night at Abbotsford Centre by the final score of 4-1. Max Lajoie scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists for Coachella Valley while Nikke Kokko stopped 20 Abbotsford shots to help move the Firebirds to a 7-5-0-0 record. The Firebirds have now won four straight games.

QUICK NOTES

Guillaume Brisebois opened the scoring for Abbotsford, giving the home team a 1-0 lead at 16:05. The Firebirds tied the game 2:22 later as Jani Nyman put home a feed from Jagger Firkus for his third of the season. Max Lajoie earned the secondary assist.

Following a scoreless second period, Lajoie found the back of the net 1:57 into the third to put Coachella Valley ahead. Nyman and Ty Nelson picked up the assists on Lajoie's second goal of the season.

The Firebirds added two empty net goals, one from Max McCormick, who returned to the lineup following a seven-game absence, and the second from Ryan Winterton to seal the 4-1 victory.

Max Lajoie finished the game with three points (one goal, two assists) and Jani Nyman had two points (one goal, one assist).

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 20 saves on 21 shots to move to a perfect 5-0-0-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley outshot Abbotsford 33-21.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished 0-for-4 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-2.

The Firebirds rematch against the Abbotsford Canucks tomorrow afternoon at the Abbotsford Centre. Puck drop is set for 4pm PT.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season, and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.