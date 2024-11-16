Specialty Teams Lift Ontario To 5-3 Win Over Eagles

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Ontario notched a power-play goal, a shorthanded tally and three even-strength markers, as the Reign defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-3 on Friday. Forward Samuel Fagemo paced the offensive attack for Ontario, generating a goal and an assist in the victory. Goaltender Phoenix Copley claimed the win in net, making 35 saves on 38 shots. The Reign killed off all five Eagles power plays, while also converting on one of their three opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado would open the scoring when forward Neil Shea finished off an odd man rush with a shot from the slot, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 7:32 into the contest.

The Reign would earn a power play just seconds later and they would take advantage, as defenseman Reilly Walsh buried a wrister from the blue line, tying the game at 1-1 with 11:52 remaining in the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes, as the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The Eagles would reclaim the lead just 1:40 into the second period when forward Chris Wagner lit the lamp with a shot from the right-wing boards that trickled through Copley, putting the Eagles on top, 2-1.

As the middle frame wound down, the Reign would level the score yet again, as forward Kaleb Lawrence deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, leveling the score at 2-2 with 1:06 left to play in the second stanza.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Ontario would grab its first lead of the game when forward Tyler Madden lunged to tap home a loose puck in the crease. The goal was Madden's fourth of the season and put the Reign up 3-2 at the 5:12 mark of the final frame.

The advantage would grow to 4-2 when forward Glenn Gawdin forced a turnover on the penalty kill at his own blue line, sending him streaking down the ice on a shorthanded breakaway, which he would convert with a wrister with 7:39 remaining in the contest.

Needing an answer, Colorado would get one when defenseman Jacob MacDonald blasted home a one-timer from the point, slicing the deficit to 4-3 with 7:02 still left to play.

The Eagles would pull goaltender Kevin Mandolese in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Fagemo who would capitalize with an empty netter, securing the 5-3 score at the 19:30 mark of the period.

Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 25 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, November 16th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.