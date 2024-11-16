Moose Tip Wolves 5-3

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (5-8-0-0) picked up a 5-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (3-7-1-0) in Saturday night's action. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 loss against the Rockford IceHogs the night before.

Simon Lundmark opened the scoring for the Moose just over four minutes into the first frame, after a great pass from Dominic Toninato to give Manitoba the early lead. Bradly Nadeau settled the score for the Wolves with just over three minutes to go in the first to end the period 1-1. Kaapo Kähkönen made some key saves in the first frame of his Moose debut, stopping 11 of 12 pucks sent his way, and Ruslan Khazheyev made five saves on six shots in the Chicago net.

Mark Liwiski gave the Moose a 2-1 lead two minutes into the frame, deflecting a shot from Ben Zloty that snuck past Khazheyev. Josiah Slavin was able to tie things up for the Wolves a little over two minutes later. The Moose restored the lead with 30 seconds to go in the period as C.J. Suess scored his first power play goal of the season for a 3-2 edge. Kähkönen made six saves on seven shots, and Khazheyev went 11 for 13 in the Chicago net.

The third frame saw the Moose defending their lead into the late states of the period. Dominic Toninato provided some insurance with his fourth tally of the season with three minutes to go for a 4-2 lead. A late Wolves power play saw Juha Jaaska pick the top corner past Kähkönen with 1:23 remaining to get the Wolves back within one. That was as close as Chicago came as Tyson Empey secured Manitoba the 5-3 win with an empty net tally. Kähkönen made 22 saves in his first win for the Moose, and Khazheyev made 17 stops in the loss for Chicago.

Quotable

Moose forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"We kind of let it get away from us in the second period. We were able to regroup, stay on our forecheck in the neutral zone and stay on their defence to force some turnovers. We ultimately stuck with it and were able to work towards that win at the end."

Statbook

Mark Liwiski (1G) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

Parker Ford (1A) has recorded points (1G, 3A) in four of his past five games

Dominic Toninato (1G,1A) has registered three points through his past three games (2G, 1A)

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 21 in Winnipeg. Puck drop for Manitoba's first Project 11 School Day Game of the season is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

