A Wild 8-7 Shootout Win in San Diego
November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (6-4-3, 15pts) erupted for their best offensive night of the season and then edged out an 8-7 shootout win over the San Diego Gulls (4-9-1, 9pts) on Saturday. Noah Philp (2g-1a) and Noel Hoefenmayer (1g-2a) each had three point nights. Cameron Wright (4th), Drake Caggiula (5th), Seth Griffith (5th), and Daniel D'Amato (4th) had the other goals for the Condors. Josh Brown's night included two assists and a team-leading fourth fighting major.
San Diego scored four unanswered third period goals to tie it at 7-7 and force the extra session. Matt Savoie's shootout goal was the difference.
The eight goals matched the team's AHL franchise record, last accomplished on March 16, 2018 against San Jose.
The Condors start a five-game homestand on Tuesday for the team's annual Field Trip Day game at 10:30 a.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack. Click here to purchase now!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
