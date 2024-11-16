A Wild 8-7 Shootout Win in San Diego

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (6-4-3, 15pts) erupted for their best offensive night of the season and then edged out an 8-7 shootout win over the San Diego Gulls (4-9-1, 9pts) on Saturday. Noah Philp (2g-1a) and Noel Hoefenmayer (1g-2a) each had three point nights. Cameron Wright (4th), Drake Caggiula (5th), Seth Griffith (5th), and Daniel D'Amato (4th) had the other goals for the Condors. Josh Brown's night included two assists and a team-leading fourth fighting major.

San Diego scored four unanswered third period goals to tie it at 7-7 and force the extra session. Matt Savoie's shootout goal was the difference.

The eight goals matched the team's AHL franchise record, last accomplished on March 16, 2018 against San Jose.

