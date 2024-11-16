P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Forward Vinni Lettieri posted a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Saturday night at the XL Center. Marc McLaughlin netted his fourth goal in as many games. Matthew Poitras recorded his first American Hockey League point.

How It Happened Blake Hillman fired a slapshot from the top of the slot that beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead 5:02 into the first period. While on the power play, Ian Mitchell 's wrist shot from the point was deflected into the back of the net by Lettieri in the slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 11:46 remaining in the first period. Poitras received a secondary assist. Casey Fitzgerald's one-timer from the top of the right circle found the upper-left corner of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 14:18 to play in the third frame. Connor Mackey caught a pass cutting down the slot and snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Hartford lead to 3-1 with 11:45 left in the third period. McLaughlin wrapped the puck around the net and spun a shot through the crease that beat the goaltender between the legs, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 3-2 with 3:48 remaining in the third period. Just 23 seconds after the Providence tally, Matt Rempe found the back of the net on a 2-on-1, giving the Wolf Pack a 4-2 lead.

Stats McLaughlin extended his goal streak to four games. Lettieri netted his team leading eighth goal of the season. Poitras recorded his first American Hockey League point. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots. The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 6-7-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, November 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

