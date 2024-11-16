Fleury's Final Minute Strike Seals Firebirds' Fifth Straight Win

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday Night at Abbotsford Centre by the final score of 4-3. Cale Fleury scored a powerplay goal with 36 seconds left in regulation to help extend the Firebirds' winning streak to five-straight games and move the team's record to 8-5-0-0.

QUICK NOTES

The Canucks opened the scoring for the second straight game, Ty Glover netted his first of the season past Ales Stezka to make it 1-0 Abbotsford at 2:42 of the first period.

Coachella Valley went on to score on their first and only two shots of the period - Luke Henman tied the game with his first goal of the year at 6:34 and Max McCormick extending his goal scoring streak to three straight games to put the Firebirds ahead at 15:03.

Eduard Sale scored at 1:03 of the second period to make it three goals on three shots on rookie goaltender Ty Young. The goal was Sale's third of the season and was assisted by Ryan Winterton and Logan Morrison.

Abbotsford found a pair of goals in the second period to tie the game at three, one from Cooper Walker (3:18) and the other from Nate Smith (14:30).

The Firebirds went to the powerplay as Arshdeep Bains was called for delay of game at 15:51 of the third period and Nils Aman took a tripping penalty at 17:33. Cale Fleury's slapshot gave Coachella Valley the lead with 36 seconds left in regulation.

Goaltender Ales Stezka made 24 saves on 27 shots to move to a 2-5-0-0 record on the season.

Coachella Valley was outshot Abbotsford 27-21.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished 1-for-1.

The Firebirds return home for Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Wednesday, November 20th, when they square off against the Colorado Eagles. It's also a $5 beer night! Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets now! Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

