Moose Edged by IceHogs, 3-2

November 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (4-8-0-0) fell 3-2 to the Rockford IceHogs (4-7-0-0) in Friday night's action. The Moose were coming off a 5-4 shootout win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday afternoon.

Frank Nazar opened the scoring for the IceHogs, capitalizing off of a 5-on-3 opportunity to sneak one past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic and give Rockford the early lead. The Moose were held off the scoresheet through the first period, despite some good scoring chances. Milic made some excellent saves in net for the Moose, stopping 10 of 11 pucks sent his way, and Mitchell Weeks made five saves on five shots for Rockford.

Manitoba came out strong in the middle frame, matching their first period shot total after three minutes of play. Tyson Empey scored the lone goal of the frame with five minutes remaining, off a quick play by Mark Liwiski to tie things up 1-1. Milic was able to keep his crease clear, making some huge saves to shut down the IceHogs and keep the Moose in the game. Milic made nine saves on nine shots, and Weeks went eight for nine in the Rockford net.

Empey struck again just over two minutes into the third to give the Moose a 2-1 lead, and record his first AHL multi-goal game. Cole Guttman was able to tie things up for the IceHogs seven minutes later. Gerry Mayhew put Rockford back in front for good, deflecting a Brett Seney shot with seven minutes left in the game. Milic made 24 saves on 27 shots for Manitoba, and Weeks saved 22 of 24 for Rockford.

Quotable

Moose forward Tyson Empey

"Obviously it's not easy, this is a hard league. When team's get a lead it's hard to come back and tie it up. We did that, we just gotta find a way to close those out."

Statbook

Dawson Barteaux (1A) has recorded five assists through his past six games

Tyson Empey (2G) recorded his first AHL multi-goal game

Dmitry Kuzmin (1A) registered his first point of the season

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Rosemont, Ill. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.